Speech to Text for First new hangars on the way to Terre Haute's airport for since 2003

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute regional airport will soon bring more pilots to the area. the goal is -- to increase traffic to the airport. that's where we find news 10's kiley thomas live to explain... the upcoming changes. ////////// new renovations are coming here terre haute regional airport. the board just approved "6" more hangers to be built. you can see some of the current ones behind me right now. this is where pilots park their planes. the project will cost about "1-point-5" million dollars to build. the west end of the airport is where they will go. jeff hauser says they are applying for grant money from the federal government to cover most of the costs. the new hangers will be larger than the current ones. this will allow to the airport to support more traffic. this is the first time in "15" years the airport will build more hangers for pilots to use. right now we have about 80 aircraft that are based here. we'd love to break that 100 number and bring more in we'll break down why the airport expects this project to bring more money to the city. next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. plans to expand a community garden haute regional airport. the board just approved "6" mor hangers to be built. this is where pilots -- park their planes. the city is expecting a boost in business! news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain how. well jon and melissa -- these hangers here behind me may look like a glorified garage... but having more availible will bring more pilots to the area. jeff hauser with the airport says the more stops pilots make -- the more money brought to the area. he says most people think of an airport as simply a place to travel. but he sees corporate leaders fly into the airport all the time. hauser says having an airport in terre haute attracts and keeps big business in the city. bids for construction of the hangers will open this summer. the airport expects pilots to be able to use them by the end of the year. - listen up drivers !! here are a few traffic alerts