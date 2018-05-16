Speech to Text for The News 10 viewing area is sandwiched in between two slow moving fronts.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wood. degrees cooler at 81. a cooler night tonight, too. clouds hang around lows drop to 60. some sun makes a comeback tomorrow; a high at 82. then, another slight chance for rain tomorrow night with lows at 61. another round of showers and storms look possible friday with a high only in the upper 70s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for chance of showers and storms. highs will be just a few degrees cooler at 81. a cooler night tonight, too. clouds hang around lows drop to 60. some sun makes a comeback tomorrow; a high at 82. then, another slight chance of showers and storms. highs will be just a few degrees cooler at 81. a cooler night tonight, too. clouds hang around lows drop to 60. some sun makes a comeback tomorrow; a high at 82. then, another slight chance for rain tomorrow night with lows at 61. another round of showers and storms look possible friday with a high only in the upper 70s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. chance of showers and storms. highs will be just a few degrees cooler at 81. a cooler night tonight, too. clouds hang around lows drop to 60. some sun makes a comeback tomorrow; a high at 82. then, another slight chance for rain tomorrow night with lows at 61. another round of showers and storms look possible friday with a high only in the upper 70s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. chance of showers and storms. highs will be just a few degrees cooler at 81. a cooler night