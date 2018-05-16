Clear

Deming Park Pool Opening Date

Deming Park Pool Opening Date

able to dive into some summer fun soon! the deming park pool should open on june first. "this" is what things looked like today. but -- here soon, people will fill the pool to cool off. in recent years, repairs and funding concerns delayed the opening of the pool on time. but this year, things seem to be going according to plan.
