Guys Who Give and the Community Foundation

safer thanks to a grant. today, "miracle on 7th street" received 6-thousand dollars. the group "guys who give" presented the check to "miracle" leaders today. this money will be used to buy lighted road blocks and barriers. the new features will help keep cars away from the crowd. [b18]guys who give community foundation-sot vo last year we had two or three instances where people ran through the barriers on wabash and ohio, and it's just taking too much of a chance if one of those would get caught up in one of the tents "miracle on 7th street" is a holiday festival in downtown terre haute. there are crafts, shopping, a parade and special decorating contests. it normally happens in early december. [b19]tease 1 (deep)-vo headon high school state titles are up for
