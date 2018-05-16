Speech to Text for Work release cost and usage in Vigo County

vigo county council says they've worked with several departments to explore options for issues -- like jail overcrowding. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio to explain. may 5th vigo work release-front pkg according to the director of vigo county community corrections... there are offenders who qualify for their programs -- but lack the money to cover neccesary fees. with tonight's approval from the county council -- they say this new change could get those people out of jail faster. as vigo county's offender population increases... so does the workload ... "we just adapt to that ... we make changes within our own internal operations and shift around duties and responsibilitie s..." bill watson is the director of vigo county community corrections. tuesday -- he came before county council leaders to request more funds for their programs... "these funds would allow the courts to sentence people under those programs and the county would assist them with their fees to participate in that." 75- thousand dollars will help offenders who can't afford the opportunities -- like work release or home detention. the funds would help cover their necessary costs to get started -- instead of remaining in the jail. "once the final assessment comes out, i think the community is going to realize that we have a lot of programs in place, and we really are ahead of most communities in that regard." county council president -- aaron loudermilk -- says its been a long process when it comes to the future of the county jail. as the final study nears its end -- he says the council continues to work with other groups. "it's really been a focused effort for the different departments within county government to work together and try to find solutions to some of the problems that face our community." hoping to find solutions for the county... while helping provide opportunities to those who need them. "the council's willingness to do this and the court's willingness to put people in those programs has expanded that, and that's something we look forward to.... getting those people out of the jail faster." also during tonight's meeting... council members suggested re-evaluating the structure of local taxes in the county. loudermilk says this would help the council find more efficient ways to move forward with some of the considerations they may have to face. back to you.