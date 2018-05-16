Clear

Vigo County Jail inmate complaint

Vigo County Jail inmate complaint

at the jail. now, he's seeking damages. today, news 10 uncovered a complaint filed in federal court. in it, "dante riley" writes... he slipped in a puddle of water while walking into his cell. he claims the water came from a leaking roof in his cell block. "riley" said he hurt his head, back, and shoulder when he fell. riley wrote the living conditions inside the jail are unconstitution al. he wants money for his injuries, and any future treatment related to those injuries. county leaders are currently facing a lawsuit related to overcrowding issues.
