Speech to Text for Dakota Pitts and his mom speak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. we've told you the heart touching story of police men and women escorting 5 year old dakota pitts to school this week. he's the son of fallen police officer rob pitts.. tonight, news 10's rondrell moore tells us what the act of love means to little dakota and his mother. [b2]dakota pitts and mom speak-pkg off top terre haute littlest badge carrier keeps his father's memory right next to his heart... and his father's friends are making sure it stays there. 10:50:57,18 "i was super dooper surprised and i loved it" dakota pitts.. is talking about this "super duper" surprise .. he'd asked his mother if one of his dad's friends could take him to school this week. his dad, terre haute police officer rob pitts.. had died a week earlier in the line of duty. so, his mother asked... and police responded. 10:50:50,06 "i think he was in shock and surprised at all the people that came." nearly 70 local law enforcement officers in total showed up. they lined the school as he went in. it was more than a gesture for this five year old. when he got inside... he told his teacher a secret. 10:51:24,24 "i feel great." proof that this big act of love... is carrying little dakota much farther than the school doors. for news 10.. i'm rondrell moore. officer pitts' brother and dad also spoke to news 10 today. they told us it's been very