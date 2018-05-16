Clear

Extended Interview Part 2 - Rob Pitts' father and brother

Extended Interview Part 2 - Rob Pitts' father and brother

Posted: Tue May 15 17:14:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 15 17:14:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It