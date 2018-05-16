Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. northeast wind of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. weather quiz question. of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. northeast of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.