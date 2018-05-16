Speech to Text for Pets and the heat

and hot weather-live pkg patrece and rondrell, i'm out here at fairbanks park right now. this dog park has plenty of water fixtures, because the people who built it know just how important something like that is. when the sun is shining, and we start to get hot, we need to remember we aren't the only ones feeling the effects of summer. "if we're not comfortable, they're not comfortable. at least we have the option to maybe wear less clothes or deal with it that way, whereas they're wearing their fur coats and they don't have too many choices." fred strohm is the operations manager at the terre haute humane society. he says he understands you can't always take your pets with you. but -- once summer rolls around, make sure they are getting that extra attention. "we have to understand, as responsible pet owners, that if the conditions are too warm for the animal to take it around with you on your travels, then you need to make sure that the animal has a safe, cool place to stay." strohm says, keeping them cool is relatively easy to do. "outside animals, always make sure they have shade, make sure they always have shelter, make sure they have clean, fresh drinking water. make sure that they have someplace that they're not gonna be in the sun the whole time and help them just deal with the weather as best as you can." and beyond that, strohm says if you take your animal for a walk, to check the ground before you go. "you always have to be mindful of the temperature of the ground. so, here we have an asphalt parking lot and we always, on the days it's really hot, put the back of your hand on the asphalt, and if you cannot count to five with the back of your hand on that asphalt, it's too hot to walk the dog across it." strohm says most pets can't sweat, so with their fur coats, it makes the heat that much more for them. "obviously, they can only pant, they can't sweat. so if they're panting up a storm and drooling, or even stop panting, that's even worse, because they're gonna start developing issues because of the heat. so by following these simple steps, you can help keep your pets safe, and cool as we head toward summer. strohm says, sometimes you want to take your animal with you, but if you have to leave them in the car at all, he says the best option is to not bring them. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team