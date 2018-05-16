Speech to Text for Spruce Street Community Garden

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expand a community garden move forward. the vigo county commissioners met earlier today. that's where they assigned "tax sale certificates" to some property on spruce street. that went to the "spruce street church". the church wants the land to expand their community garden. members are hoping to plant a citrus farm. the commissioners will now look for all possible owners to see if they have an interest in keeping the property. if not, the court could award this property to the church outright. the state of indiana has an official state