Construction project delays

Posted: Tue May 15 15:34:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 15 15:34:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of major road projects in terre haute will be delayed. part of the reason is because utilities need extra time to finish their part. the railroad overpass project on margaret avenue will see the most significant delays. it was originally scheduled to open this october. now, it's delayed to open next summer. also, the 7th street project will see a slight delay due to a gas line replacement. "it is a little frustrating for us to have these delays, but i'll say it's less frustrating than having them tear up a brand new street." the opening of 7th street is likely delayed one month from june until july. fixing terre haute city roads is one of the main goals
