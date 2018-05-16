Clear

Terre Haute airport renovations

Terre Haute airport renovations

Posted: Tue May 15 15:33:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 15 15:33:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute airport renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new upgrades. crews are working on building six more hangers. airport leaders hope pilots will be able to use them by the end of the year. this is the first time in 15 years crews will be building new hangars. news 10 spoke with "jeff hauser" earlier today. he's the executive director of the airport. he says the the economy benefits from the large amount of business flights into the city. the airport attracts businesses to come and stay in terre haute. [b8]th airport renovations-sot "for us having that business traffic is what generates the economy in th. a lot of times this is the first place or last place they see for the city so we want to make sure they have that good feeling when they come to terre haute " bids for construction of the hangers will open this summer. [b9]road project delays-vo off top a pair
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It