Speech to Text for Steel Dynamics buys Heartland Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be under new ownership. "steel dynamics" announced toda that it will buy "heartland llc" from "c-s-n steel". heartland is located in terre haute. it produces steel related products. the purchase will increase the amount of steel the company overall can produce. no word on if any jobs will be affected by the sale. the terre haute regional airport will soon get some