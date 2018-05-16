Clear

Steel Dynamics buys Heartland Terre Haute

Posted: Tue May 15 15:32:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 15 15:32:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

be under new ownership. "steel dynamics" announced toda that it will buy "heartland llc" from "c-s-n steel". heartland is located in terre haute. it produces steel related products. the purchase will increase the amount of steel the company overall can produce. no word on if any jobs will be affected by the sale. the terre haute regional airport will soon get some
