Speech to Text for Daviess County Police Memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their own way. news10's bureau chief gary brian spoke to them today. he explains how the memorials bring up memories of an officer gone but not forgotten. [b4]daviess county police memorial-pkg "for years the washington fraternal order of police have memorialized those who have fallen in the line of duty. but this year adds a heavier weight, as they honor one of their own." every year the bagpipes ring out. and the names of those who have died the previous year are read. "they should never be forgotten. they've paid a sacrifice that we can never repay. so this is the least we can do to try to honor and remember them." but as the names of the fallen are read, one name reverberates louder then the rest. "firefighter kendall murphy. montgomery volunteer fire department. november 10th, 2017." kendall murphy, a volunteer firefighter, was killed while responding to a car accident. "it's hit home to a lot of us. we were there. we worked the accident. we were on scene. we knew him. small community and we know the family." the memorial gave murphy's colleagues a chance to honor his family directly. "kendall impacted so many lives. and seeing everybody come out and honor him. it's absolutly amazing what everybody is doing." "it makes us feel like we'll remember him. he's not going to be forgotten. and each year this kind of cerimony his name won't be mentioned but he'll still be in our thoughts. and a lot of people here, he'll be in their thoughts." bringing a community together and helping them heal. "kendall's family says they are grateful for those who continue to pay tribute to him. in washington. i'm gary brian, news