Speech to Text for Officer Pitts' father and brother do their first interview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since the death of a terre haute police officer. now... his family members are sharing their story. good evening and thanks for joining us. over the past few days... people who knew and loved officer "rob pitts" have shared their experience. today we hear from his father and brother. news 10's garrett brown is live att the terre haute police department. he joins us now with more on his one on one with officer pitts family. it was another difficult day here at the terre haute police department. that's as loved ones of officer pitts walked though these doors to sit down and discuss his life. but also to give thanks to a caring community. both the brother and father of officer rob pitts remember the last time they talked to him. it was a small conversation, but one that will stick with them forever. "i was working in the yard. they just stopped by to say hi you know it was short five minute conversation but ill always remember it." two days after that conversation would be the day officer pitts lost his life. when it came to police work officer pitts kept that to himself. except for his father who too served in law enforcement for twenty years. "we always talked police work. of course i was a policeman so we had a lot in common so i could relate to a lot of what he was saying." serving the community was something officer rob pitts enjoyed doing. that's why to the family seeing so many people at the procession ment so much to the family. showing their support for this fallen officer. "seeing people standing along the streets in tears crying you know. people that we've never met and im pretty sure my brothers probably never ment. its genuine in what people are doing so it means a lot." both officer pitts brother and father wanted to thank the community for all their support. through thick and thin it was been a difficult time to say the least. but now they just hope everyone will keep the memory of their brother, their son, their local hero alive. "it shows you there still good in the world you know. being mad and angry is not going to fix that. its not going to bring rob back, no. and we just wanna thank everybody." if you'd like to see more from the interview with officer pitts family we will have that on our website for you to see at wthitv.com. reporting live from the terre haute police department. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.