Speech to Text for Vigo County food and beverage tax one step closer to reality...what's next?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

creating change in vigo county. we're talking about the food and bevrage tax that passed in the special session monday. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down the numbers. ////////// we're talking about a "1- percent" tax increase. so when you go to a vigo county restaurant.. you'll see the change. let's say your family spends "20-dollars" at a restaurant. this new bill would add "20" cents to your bill. but before this can happen -- governor eric holcomb must sign the bill. then the last step is to get county council approval. we've reached to several county leaders and they support the tax. terre haute senator jon ford sponsored the bill. he says the bill would generate about "2-million dollars" each year. vigo county leaders hope to use the money "from the tax" -- to build a new convention center.