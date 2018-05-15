Clear

Jonah Fish Fry Memorial United Methodist Church

Fish fry to support a young mission trip to Gundy, Virginia a hard hit coal mining area in Appalachia. Carry out available.

Posted: Tue May 15 06:32:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 15 08:11:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Jonah Fish Fry Memorial United Methodist Church

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fish fry will be held on friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at memorial united methodist church. the church is located at 2701 poplar street in terre haute. enjoy homemade desserts! proceeds go to support a yough mission trip to gundy, virginia, a hard hit coal mining area in appalachia. carryout is available cost is $9 at the door or $8 in advance. cost is $5 for children 12 and under 234-0776 voltmer from memorial united methodist church. a jonah fish fry will be held on friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at memorial united methodist church. the church is located at 2701 poplar street in terre haute. enjoy homemade desserts! proceeds go to support a yough mission trip to gundy, virginia, a hard hit coal mining area in appalachia. carryout is available cost is $9 at the door or $8 in advance. cost is $5 for children 12 and under a new tax increase -- could be coming
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Daily showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It