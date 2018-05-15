Clear

The Vigo County Fair Pageant is under new leadership

News 10 spoke with the Fair Queen and princess earlier today.They say the fair is not a beauty pageant.

new leadership. along with that comes a few changes! you're looking at video of a previous pageant. news 10 spoke with the fair queen and princess earlier today. they say the fair is not a beauty pageant. contestants are judged based on their personalities. anyone can participate as long as you're ready to have some fun. "i had never been part of 4h before so seeing what the fair is really about behind the scenes, behind the food and the rides and seeing what the 4hers get to experience and meeting all the new people. it's been a great experience." there's still time to enter the pageant. you have until may 25th to mail in your application.
