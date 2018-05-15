Speech to Text for 10-year plan revealed for Northeast Schools, keeping operations the same for now

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its focus is bringing kids back to its schools. we've told you about the northeast school corporation and its issues of declining enrollment. that's why over the last year -- they've been weighing their options to see what could help their future. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now .. she has more from tonight's board meeting at north central high school. what will the northeast school corporation look like in 20-27? that was the first item of business on tonight's agenda... after revealing his 10 year plan -- superintendent dr. mark baker told us he believes the future is strong. nat pop open at north central high school... it's home of the thunderbirds -- both current and former. "i was the principal of this school for nine years and at farmersburg elementary for 17." working in education for 30 years... mike bledose says the declining enrollment at northeast schools is not surprising. mike bledsoe, resident "it's happened all across indiana in small, rural communities." he was among several in this gym on monday night... hoping to learn more on "how" this school corporation plans to survive. "that's really the most important things are the schools and the jobs, so if they don't like those things... they're going to find them somewhere else." after working with a focus group and the community on how to move forward.. superintendent dr. mark baker says the game plan is to keep things the way they are for three years. that's thanks to the passing of indiana house bill 10-09 -- which focuses on managing school finances. "after those three years, i have a couple of red flags... two financial, two for enrollment... if we start to hit those red flags then we'll go to a step two." step two -- baker says -- includes closing the middle school in shelburn. 6th graders would go to the two elementary schools and north central would house 7th through 12. the board backed baker's recommendatio ns with a unanimous vote. nats for some it's a step in the right direction as they wait it out to see what's ahead for years to come... "they're right direction as they wait it out to see what's ahead for years to come... "they're on the right process, procedure to go through, give it a little time, change in the laws... you never know what's gonna happen." baker presented a four step plan -- with consolidation listed last. after a community survey -- he said there was some interest in consolidation with southwest schools. so far -- he said they've only had one informal meeting to explore the option. reporting from the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the brazil high school monument still remains