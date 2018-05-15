Speech to Text for Semi overturned near exit 11 near State Rd 46

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Traffic is rolling smoothly again Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 after a semi overturned a little before 10 pm last night. It happened near mile marker 11. that's near the state road 46 exit in eastern vigo county. the indiana department of transportation estimated clean up would take several hours. when our crew arrived on the scene it was already well underway. indiana state police say there were no major traffic back-ups. the northeast school corporation continues considering options to deal with declining enrollment. ast last night's school board meeting - superintendent dr. mark baker presented his recommendations in a four- step plan. the first step is to keep things the way they are for three years. that's because of indiana "house enrolled act" 10-09. "that's going to be favorable for our school corporation... but then after those three years i have a couple of red flags. two financial and two for enrollment. if we start to hit those red flags then we we would go to a step two." step two would include closing the middle school in shelburn, indiana. 6th graders would go to the two elementary schools in farmersburg and hymera. north central would hold grades 7 through 12. step three would house "all" grades at north central and close the remaining sites. step four would entertain consolidation with the southwest school corporation. the brazil high school monument -- still remains destroyed. it sits right outside the "y-