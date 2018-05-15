Clear

A slow moving front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the day Tuesday.

Tuesday: Still warm with a chance of scattered storms. High: 85° Tuesday night: Scattered storms, mainly during the evening. A little cooler. Low: 62° Wednesday: Occasional showers and storms. Warm. High: 84°

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Daily showers and storms.
