West Vigo pounds Owen Valley

Vikings roll 13-1

Posted: Mon May 14 19:39:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 14 19:39:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

started the scoring in the first, with an rbi double to left center....the vikings slugger was two for three at the plate.... later in the inning, west vigo loads the bases for devon freeman....the junior with a nice piece of hitting....he finds a hole through the rightside of the infield....west vigo scores five times in the first... west vigo is always known for their defense, what a relay by the vikings... dickie king gets the ball in from left to his cut off chance cooper who fires home, collin sayler applies the tag at the plate to get the ov runner .....great baseball by the vikings.... west vigo rolls, 13-1 over owen valley in five innings.... [e7]toss to break------------------- crews are cleaning up an overturned
