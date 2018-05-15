Speech to Text for People convicted of killing officers in Illinois could face the death penalty under new legislatin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"we know we're not alone, we know rob touched a lot of lives. // he's our hero. he died doing what he loved, protecting and serving, that he took an oath to do." losing rob was just like losing my brother so, just that kind of family connection, we're always close, but in times like this, we can really count on one another. the swat team also presented dakota with his own swat shirt and badge. [b6]thpd bracelets in honor of pitts-wipe vo you can help the memory of officer pitts live on, for dakota, and the rest of the community. the police department is selling bracelets. they'll use the money for a new staute in honor of officer pitts. the bracelets are two dollars a piece. you can find them in the records department of the police station during normal business hours. people convicted of killing officers in illinois could face the death penalty under new legislation. today, illinois governor bruce rauner started the process to re-instate the death penalty. he added the provision into gun legislation. it would make the death penalty an option for mass killers, and anyone who kills a law enforcement officer. rauner used his amendatory veto authority to add the measure. illinois abolished the death penalty in 20--11. the legislation now returns to the general assembly for approval. [b8]johnus orr supreme court appeal-vo a wabash valley man convicted of murder has appealed his case to the state's highest court. johnus orr has appealed to the indiana supreme court. the sullivan county prosecutor's office told news 10 it received notification of the appeal today. a jury convicted orr in the murders of tiffany adams and her unborn child. a judge sentenced him to 120 years in prison. orr already appealed to the court of appeals. that court "upheld" orr's convictions and sentence. orr is appealing his case on several grounds...inclu ding insufficient evidence. turning to the weather department... indiana governor, eric holcomb, has a few bills to