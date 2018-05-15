Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community. the police department is selling bracelets. they'll use the money for a new staute in honor of officer pitts. the bracelets are two dollars a piece. you can find them in the records department of the police station during normal business hours. people convicted of killing officers in