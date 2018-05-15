Clear

Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts

You have a chance to make Officer Rob Pitts' memory last forever in Terre Haute.

Posted: Mon May 14 19:19:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 14 19:19:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police selling bracelets to help build statue for Officer Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community. the police department is selling bracelets. they'll use the money for a new staute in honor of officer pitts. the bracelets are two dollars a piece. you can find them in the records department of the police station during normal business hours. people convicted of killing officers in
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It