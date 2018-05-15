Speech to Text for THPD honors fallen, guards wreath during National Police Week

honor fallen comrades. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. "national police week" is underway in washington, d.c. terre haute chief of police john plasse and others are there representing vigo county. news 10's heather good spoke with chief plasse this afternoon. she joins us now with more on the trip and how the group is honoring heroes. chief plasse says he makes this trip just about every year. it's a time officers from across the country can show support for each other while honoring the memory of those who gave all. thousands have descended on the capital for national police week. it began with a candlelight vigil sunday... and continues with survivors visiting the national law enforcement memorial where the names of more than 21- thousand officers killed in the line of duty are etched in stone. a wreath dedicated to the fallen is under constant watch. a group led by terre haute police chief john plasse stood guard for a time alongside officers from massachusetts. chief john plasse says, "you're thinking not to do anything wrong because people are watching you and you're there to guard that wreath. you think about people there on the wall, 21 thousand officers, that gave their life and that's right in the middle of that." chief plasse says people from all over know about the loss of officer rob pitts and have extended their condolences. the group will stay in d-c for a cermony tuesday and then return home to a place chief plasse says he is grateful to live. "we know that our community supports us and they show that in good times and the bad. it means a lot when we have bad times and they come out to support us." officer rob pitts' name will be added to the memorial in d-c by next year. back to you.