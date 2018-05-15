Clear

May 14th Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

time now for rick's rallies..... sullivan softball player abbey war-dell makes a great play in left to take away a hit....war-dell shows of her athleticism as she leaps to make the nice play..... it doesn't matter what positoin brigham booe is playing on a baseball diamond, he's always making plays ....the northview senior makes things look so easy, like he does here with this nice play at third... that kid is just a stud... booe's teammate gavin morris makes it this week thanks to this awesome catch in foul territory....the northview first baseman with a great heads up play, as he sticks out his glove to make the great basket catch... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies....keep hustling and
