Speech to Text for Dane Giesler moving up ISU home run list

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

baseball team won a missouri valley conference series.... the sycamores took two of three at home against evansville... one of the guys leading the way was senior dane gee-zler, who played his final home games this weekend at bob warn field... gee-zler has quietely landed himself in the isu records books... friday he hit his 12th homer this season, that now gives him 30 in his career and moved him into fifth all-time on the sycamore home run list ..... head coach mitch hannahs says gee-zler is someone he's been able to count on! dane has been a big addition to our lineup the last three years. he's been a guy that has sat there in the middle and been dangerous. clubs know where he's at. we have to be smart who we protect him with. as long as we protect him in the lineup. he's a guy that about every club is aware of. they pitch different as they get to that part of the order. time now for