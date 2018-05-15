Speech to Text for Danny Etling knows every detail is important in the NFL

his first nfl practices, the former terre haute south standout was on hand for the patriots rookie mini-camp... the quarterback who was taken in the seventh round of last month's nfl draft by new england has a lot to prove.... the former lsu signal caller is one of three qb's on the patriots roster, along with future hall of famer tom brady and backup brian hoyer.... over the next couple of months in ota's and training camp etling has something to prove each and every day to not only the pats, but the rest of the league because you never know who's watching him ..... once your in the league every game and snap is an audition. have to show why you belong. show that you have a place in the organization or you might not be there anymore. realization you have to have. that's why its so important to work hard and be prepared.