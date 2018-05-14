Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Storms possible tonight in northern parts of viewing area

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms possible. Warm and humid. Low: 67° Tuesday: Still warm with a chance of scattered storms. High: 85° Tuesday night: Scattered storms, mainly during the evening. A little cooler. Low: 62°

Posted: Mon May 14 16:58:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 14 16:58:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Storms possible tonight in northern parts of viewing area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny, with a high near 86. southwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny, with a high near 86. southwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny, with a high near 86. southwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. north northeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. welcome back... danny etling of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. tuesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny, with a high near 86. southwest 2 weather quiz question. welcome back... danny
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It