Speech to Text for Knox county working on invasive species ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

invasive plants in knox county it may not look like it, but plants and trees just like this one are doing some serious damage here in knox county. but officals are hoping to put a stop to it. invasive species may sound like the title to a new sci fi movie. but for will drews with the knox county soil and water conservation district, it's a serious matter. "we use a lot of non-native plants and a paticular sub-set of those are invasive and detrimental to the environment, to our health and to our economy as well." invasive plants come in all types and sizes, but are not native to the area. once planted, these plants can disrupt the ecosystem. in southern indiana where farming and timber are big business, it has officals worried. "obivously if we have plants that are either preventing regeneration of forests or degrading the value of those stands, that's effecting us majorly. we do have some invasive species that are starting to move into agricultural lands as well and that's costing farmers." its for these reasons that knox county is currently considering an ordinance banning these types of plants. "the ordinance is basically our goal at trying to stem the influx of invasive plants into the county." if passed, it would be the first ordinance of it's kind in the state of indiana. "it wouldn't be retroactive. it's going to be something that we're mostly focused on preventing the new influx. so the sale and distribution of the plants in our county." "if you'd like to see what plants may be on the chopping block, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story.