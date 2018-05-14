Speech to Text for Social media and weather, how they go together

may not know how alike they are. storm team 10s chris piper tells us how the day-to-day weather affects social media. social media has become a big part of our everyday life. one thing you may or may not realize... is just how much weather has an effect on what we post, or how we react to things. think about this, when the deming park pool opens on a hot summer day, where's one of the first places you see it? from other people on social media. fishing is a popular summer time activity, and if someone makes that big catch, you'll see them post a picture. now if temperatures are too hot for kids to be on the playground, you might see concerned parents voicing their opinions on social media. however weather can also have negative effects. thinks about the last freeze warning we had. if school wasn't cancelled, you might hear concerned students voicing their opinions on the cold temperatures. this also applies to natural disasters. when we see a community hurting in the aftermath of a hurricane, or tornado, social media becomes a way of outreach so whether you realize it or not, the weather not only effects every day life, but it also effects how we post on social media, and how we respond to those viral posts. reporting in terre haute with photojournalis t jon timm, chris piper, storm team 10. with the wabash valley