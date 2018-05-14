Speech to Text for Mayor Bennett to hold the state of the city address on Tuesday

the city of terre haute. the mayor is set to give his state of the city address tomorrow. mayor duke bennett will hold the address at the vigo county public library. the address will also be streamed for you live on youtube. later...leaders will post the address to the channel. mayor bennett plans to focus on recent successes and plans for the rest of 20-18. the address begins at 11 a.m. there are two things you pay attention to... but you