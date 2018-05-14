Speech to Text for Brazil High School monument still destroyed. What's next?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

y- m-c-a. you may recall, in december, a car crashed into this monument one man died in that crash. now---the monument remains in shambles---mont hs later. news 10's abby kirk is live in brazil. she joins us to tell us what the plans are. [b11]brazil monument destroyed-live pkg as you can see around me---there is a lot of broken up bricks, and debris that are still here. as well as a crest---that says "19-16." this thing weighs about a couple hundreds pounds. the question still remains about what to do with all of this... nat it's a piece of history....to the city of brazil... that "now" is in shambles." after a car crashed into the monument back in december. one man died. "my thoughts and prayers go out to the family...i just feel sorry when they lose their loved ones." "this" is what the structure looked like when it was first built nearly 10 years ago. there was stone with the name brazil high school as well as a crest that says "19- 16"----all saved from when the building was demolished. "i thought the monument looked very good. it was very nicely done." robert pell graduated from the high school in 1973. his parents are also graduates. the structure has sentimental value... memories on the field. "playing football was the best. not that i was good at it, but we had a lot of fun playing it." the y-m-c-a are the ones who gave permission to put this monument on their property...and for several years...it sat here un- disturbed. "it's the "y"'s property so th have a lot to say about it." the "y" released a statement that reads quote----although "the monument was placed on ymca property, the y doesn't own or maintain the monument and has since been investigating who is responsible for the rebuilding." "they have the right to determine how their property is used." the "y" does say that they have saved significant pieces of the structure. they say they are willing to partner with brazil alumni and support the community in order to help rebuild the monument. "if a monument is to be re-done i would be glad to put in the funds to raise money for it." so, it is answered the significant pieces of this structure are saved---in the "y".... there just needs to be some funds raised to get this back in motion. we post on our facebook page---to get the conversation going ---if you're interested in helping. that's w-t-h-i tv. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. [b12]food and beverage tax update-vo a vigo county bill is headed to the governor's desk. it would institute