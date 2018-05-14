Speech to Text for Illnesses from synthetic drugs surge again

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

month. several in indianapolis recently had to undergo treatment, because of it. we're talking about dangerous synthetic drug use. news 10's lacey clifton spoke to one local woman. she wanted to share her experience using k-2-- to steer others "away". it was an ordinary december day for shannon gillie.. "i remember getting a glass of tea out of the refrigerator and that was it." until she woke up in union hospital. "they said i had o-d'd on some k2 which is synthetic marijuana, spice." shannon gillie's daughter came home with cigarettes that day. what gillie didn't know is they contained k2. "i tested positive for synthetic heroin, embalming fluid, // rat poisoning." this would be a major turning point for gillie. her teen daughter od'd too and was taken from her custody. "i am not the mother i thought i was, i was just being a friend to her and that's where we all belong. we all need to take responsibility." after seeing what it's done to her daughter, and friends around her, she's working to call it quits for good. "i hope it goes away and goes away soon. because it's taken so many of my friends away and it's taking more and more." that's why gillie wanted to share her story-- so others don't get caught up in the drug. "that hit may take your life. that may be your last hit you ever take. you may not think that, because you don't feel that, you don't think that at the time. but it is that way. and we all hate to admit that." gillie says after using k2 she now suffers from seizures and memory problems. and while addiction to it "is" something gillie fights daily-- she shares there is hope-- and there is help. "it took me going to jail to realize that i can get off of k2. i can ask for help, and they're not going to arrest me for asking for it." in terre haute, lacey clifton, news 10. there is help available for those struggling with addiction. you can call 1 877 794 0810. operators will connect you with addiction help services no matter where