Speech to Text for National Police week honors fallen officers

that's the main goal for "national police week". news 10's kylee stewart is live at the terre haute police department.. she tells us what this week means to our community.. "this week" is "national polic week". it's a week set aside to honor those who protect and serve. many are showing their support "for our police officers" right here in terre haute. last night the terre haute police department held a candlelight vigil.. in honor of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.. today members of the community are already saying "thank you".. including preschoolers from tender moments in terre haute.. the kids walked down wabash avenue to present the department with a handmade card. with the recent loss of officer rob pitts.. adamson says the week memoralizes every officer who has fallen in the line of duty. "no matter how long it's been, no matter when the death was, you're not forgotten about. your life was not given up in vain and we will remember it. the whole nation will remember it, from the president to the people that show up." the terre haute police department's spouse auxiliary group will be volunteering throughout the week.. serving meals.. and giving gifts to officers. they're inviting the community to get involved as well. we'll have more information on our website at wthi tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute.. kylee stewart.. news 10.