Clear

Monday Midday Forecast

A few clouds will stream in for the afternoon, but it won't stop temps from jumping into the low 90s.

Posted: Mon May 14 09:34:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 14 09:34:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
