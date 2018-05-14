Speech to Text for Five-year-old Dakota Pitts returns to school

responded to a call... unlike any other today. our cameras... caught the emotional moment unfold. news 10's kiley thomas -- has the inside look on what happened. ////////// today is the first day back to school for dakota pitts. the "5-year-old" lost his father.. officer rob pitts.. more than a week ago. he was killed in the line of duty. terre haute police are making sure dakota's return.... comes with quite the crowd. take a look at what happened! "70" police officers drove to sullivan this morning.. to take him to school. you can see dakota walking up with his dad's badge around his neck. the swat team presented dakota with his own swat shirt and badge. a moment rob's sister says gave her chills. "he will definitely know his dad was a hero" ///// "blood doesn't always make family.. and i think the blue family went above and beyond" "dakota asked his mom if one of his dad's friends could take him to school so she reached out to rob's friends and families. " little did he know... this was the response he would get. police say dakota was shocked. they want him to know they always have his back. indiana lawmakers have some unfinished business.