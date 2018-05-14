Speech to Text for Lawmakers head back to Statehouse today for Special Session

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

statehouse. that's after the regular session ended on a "chaotic" note.. with many bills left un-finished. this is a "rare day" for hoosiers. news 10's kiley thomas is live in our newsroom to explain -- what changes are expected. /////////// both democrats and republicans are aiming to finish this special session... in one day! it's going to be a tight deadline. that's because they have "4" major bills to discuss. one of the critical issues on the agenda is school safety. governor eric holcomb is asking for a "5-million" dollar increase for school security. he also wants to allow school corporations to take out loans for safety equipment. democrat chairman... john zody says it will help indiana schools respond more effectively to an active shooter situation. "that's a need that they should have gotten done. the bottom line here is that they didn't get this done when they should have.. we've had delays on urgent issues such as this " according to zody -- the special session is costing taxpayers about "30- thousand" dollars a day. we'll break down the other major topics on the agenda -- like taxes... in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. in indiana - the natural resources commission those are the main issues indiana lawmakers will vote on today. governor eric holcomb is calling for a special session to finish what they couldn't get done in the regular session. it's costing taxpayers "30- thousand" dollars a day. news 10's kiley thomas is live in our newsroom to explain -- what lawmakers expect to happen. /////////// today lawmakers will vote on "4" bills. at "5:30" we told you school safety is at the top of their priority list. now at "6" -- let's break down the other bills on the table. the new federal tax law will be discussed. another bill would let ball state university take control of muncie schools. governor eric holcomb says these bills were on their way to pass.... but they ran out of time in march. some democrats are upset there will be no public hearings before the session. republican leaders expect all "4" to pass. [b6]special session 2-live sot 2 "our goal from the start was to complete the business that was on the table the last night of the session and only those items that are really important to do." the "4" bills will go straight to a vote. that means no amendments... no public testimony. we will keep you updated through out the day on what happens. [b7]thpd vigil-vo this is national police week. it's an effort to honor those who protect and serve.