Speech to Text for Monday Morning Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

92. there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into the overnight. lows stay warm at 68. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; there's also a continued chance for showers and storms; a high at 86. mid-80s with a daily chance of pop up showers and storms for the rest of the week. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today! mainly sunny, a high at 92. there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into the overnight. lows stay warm at 68. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; there's also a continued chance for showers and storms; a high at 86. mid-80s with a daily chance of pop up showers and storms for the rest of the week. [c3]tease 10 deadly keyless cars-vo the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today! mainly sunny, a high at 92. there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into the overnight. lows stay warm at 68. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; there's also a continued chance for showers and storms; a high at 86. mid-80s with a daily chance of pop up showers and storms for the rest of the week. [c3]tease 10 deadly keyless cars-vo today! mainly sunny, a high at 92. there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into the overnight. lows stay warm at 68. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; there's also a continued chance for showers and storms; a high at 86. mid-80s with a daily chance of pop up showers and storms for the rest of the week. [c3]tease 10 deadly keyless cars-vo the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. a look at the morning's top