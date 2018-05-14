Speech to Text for ISU baseball wins on senior day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

final home series.. senior day as the trees host evansville.. aces jumped on them early.. but these guys keep calm..romero harris hits it hard to center field.. caught by the fielder.. but no way he's stopping the runner on third from scoring.. that erases the deficit.. trees tie the game.. later in the inning.. jake means at the plate and boy does he mean business.. a towering shot to left field over the wall.. two runs score.. that was means' first of two homers in the game .. and it gives i-s-u the lead. and this kid was doing it all.. later in the game.. a chopper hit over to 3rd.. means scoops it up and fires to first for a nice putout.. the junior shines on senior day.. sycamores win 14-9 to take the three game series.. and send the seniors out with a dub. it's great. the seniors battled all year, the whole team did for that sake. it's good to get out here with a w. good character people that contributed to our program on and off the field. the cubs with a display for breast cancer awareness this