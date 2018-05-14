Clear

ISU baseball wins on senior day

Sycamores beat UE 14-9.

Posted: Sun May 13 20:05:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 13 20:05:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for ISU baseball wins on senior day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

final home series.. senior day as the trees host evansville.. aces jumped on them early.. but these guys keep calm..romero harris hits it hard to center field.. caught by the fielder.. but no way he's stopping the runner on third from scoring.. that erases the deficit.. trees tie the game.. later in the inning.. jake means at the plate and boy does he mean business.. a towering shot to left field over the wall.. two runs score.. that was means' first of two homers in the game .. and it gives i-s-u the lead. and this kid was doing it all.. later in the game.. a chopper hit over to 3rd.. means scoops it up and fires to first for a nice putout.. the junior shines on senior day.. sycamores win 14-9 to take the three game series.. and send the seniors out with a dub. it's great. the seniors battled all year, the whole team did for that sake. it's good to get out here with a w. good character people that contributed to our program on and off the field. the cubs with a display for breast cancer awareness this
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It