Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun May 13 15:35:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 13 15:35:36 PDT 2018
lows will drop to the upper 60's tonight. partly cloudy conditions take over and there is small chance of isolated thundershowers. tomorrow temperatures will rise above 90 degrees and there is a chance of afternoon thundershowers. tomorrow night partly cloudy conditions will continue and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's again.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
