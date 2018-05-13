Speech to Text for Sycamores walk off against Evansville.

the sycamores playing in a senior weekend series against evansville.. purple aces in town for game two of the series.. evansville won the first one last night.. trees down one in the 8th.. dane giesler knocks it down the third base line.. and this thing is just going to keep rolling .. all the way into the bullpen area.. that scores c-j huntley all the way from first base and it ties the game at two runs apiece.. later in the inning.. sycamores still threatening.. romero harris singles into left.. but check out the throw from troy beilsmith.. he takes down giesler at the plate to stop the go-ahead run.. we're still tied to the 9th .. sycamores with a runner on 2nd.. and he wants another.. luke fegen going for third.. he slides in and he's safe.. a big steal puts the winning run 90 feet away.. next batter.. hayden jaco he punches it through the infield gap.. run scores and sycamores walk it off .. hayden jaco with an rbi single to seal it.. sycamores even the series with evansville on a 3-2 win.. game three tomorrow at bob warn field.. it's senior day for indiana state .. indiana state is hosting all of the