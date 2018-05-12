Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Both sun and clouds for saturday before changes tomorrow.

Posted: Sat May 12 06:54:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 12 06:54:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures getting to 84, and it will feel a little humid outside today. then tonight, a mostly cloudy sky takes over, but temperatures will be relatively comfortable. overnight lows dipping to 66. tomorrow we continue the warming trend, with temperatures getting to 88. expect to start tomorrow off partly sunny, but bringing in rain chances by the afternoon. both sun and clouds. temperatures getting to 84, and it will feel a little humid outside today. then tonight, a mostly cloudy sky takes over, but temperatures will be relatively comfortable. overnight lows dipping to 66. tomorrow we continue the warming trend, with temperatures getting to 88. expect to start tomorrow off partly sunny, but bringing in rain chances by the afternoon. coming up -- senator john mccain both sun and clouds. temperatures getting to 84, and it will feel a little humid outside today. then tonight, a mostly cloudy sky takes over, but temperatures will be relatively comfortable. overnight lows dipping to 66. tomorrow we continue the warming trend, with temperatures getting to 88. expect to start tomorrow off partly sunny, but bringing in rain chances by the afternoon. coming up -- senator john mccain says he doesn't support both sun and clouds. temperatures getting to 84, and it will feel a little humid outside today. then tonight, a mostly cloudy sky takes over, but temperatures will be relatively comfortable. overnight lows dipping to 66. tomorrow we continue the warming trend, with temperatures getting to 88. expect to start tomorrow off partly sunny, but bringing in rain chances by the afternoon. coming up -- senator john mccain says he doesn't support both sun and clouds. temperatures getting to 84, and it will feel a little humid outside today. then tonight,
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Sun & clouds, with warm temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It