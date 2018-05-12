Clear

Teeter Tottering for a good cause

Teeter Tottering for a good cause

Posted: Fri May 11 20:18:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 11 20:18:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Teeter Tottering for a good cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night away for a cause. it's a fundraiser for the "tri-delta" chapter at "rose-hulman institute of technology." members have events planned through saturday afternoon at baesler's market. they also have to keep the tetter-totter going for 24 hours straight. the money they collect will go to saint jude children's research hospital. organizers told us they support the hospital so it can keep life-saving treatments free of cost. st jude is an amazing cause. they're a leading hospital for pedeatric cancer. since they have opened their doors, survival rate of childhood cancer has gone from 20 percent to 80 percent. you can support the cause. tomorrow, there is a bake sale, raffles, and a children's hour. just stop by baesler's market on poplar street in terre haute. people in terre haute painted the
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Sun & clouds, with warm temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It