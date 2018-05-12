Speech to Text for Mario Brothers reopens in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

open! the clay county chamber of commerce held a celebration for mario brothers mexican restaurant. you're looking at pictures from today's event. you may remember ...it caught fire a few months ago. the brazil fire chief said the fire started in a cooler in the back of the building. no one was hurt. the business also received a plaque for operating in the community for around 20 years! tomorrow you can help stamp out hunger. it's part of the nation's