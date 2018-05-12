Speech to Text for Portraits of Valor: Officer Rob Pitts

mother lost a son... and a community lost a police officer. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. terre haute police officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty last friday. now... thousands across the country plan to pay tribute to others like him during police week in washington d-c. a philly police officer and artist is honoring officer pitts. news 10's heather good joins us now to explain... patrece... rondrell this sunday begins national police week. officer pitts' death was too recent for his name to be added to the memorial wall this year. but he is still being recognized for his sacrifice thanks to a fellow officer... hundreds of miles away. with paint and brush... philadelphia police officer and forensic composite artist jonny castro keeps fallen heroes alive through digital portraits. "it's just, maybe, a way to give back. i mean these officers gave their lives." castro creates these beautiful tributes to preserve these public servants ... and so families can feel their presence long after they've gone. each face is added to his wall of heroes. one of the most recent... terre haute police officer rob pitts. "i believe i'll be presenting it to the police chief down there." officer castro will be one of thousands attending national police week in washington, d.c. "i've never been to police week before. this is my first one but i will be meeting a lot of the families i painted these portraits for." he hopes his work will comfort all those mourning the loss of officer pitts... and bring him back to them even if it's just for a moment. "pitts" name will be added to the memorial by next year. castro does all of this for free. to see more of castro's beautiful portraits... he has a facebook page we have linked to on our website... wthitv.com. terre haute police are still looking for information