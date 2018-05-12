Speech to Text for Northview blows out North

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tournament.. and a pair of sectional opponents tuning things up tonight.. northview on the road visiting terre haute north.. these two could well meet in the sectional .. 4th inning.. ross egger hits it hard down the 3rd base line.. brigham booe makes the diving grab .. up to his feet and throws him out at first.. we've seen that great defense on display all season long.. knights out in front.. later in the inning.. zane latta pops it high towards first.. gavin morris tracking it for northview and he makes a great catch.. patriots send the runner from third.. morris's throw just a fraction too late.. patriots scratch one across to make it 4-2 .. it was still close until the 6th inning.. but that's where it all changed.. brigham booe drives it strong to right center .. that scores two runs and sends cole pierce safely to 3rd.. and that would jump start the scoring.. later in the inning.. trey tucker the chopper over the leaping third baseman .. more runs come across in the 6th.. northview puts nine on the board in the 6th inning alone.. the knights roll to a 12-run win over terre haute north.. 14-2 the final.. northview won a state title two years ago.. and coach craig trout says this group might have even better bats. offensively this team has been the best we've had in a couple of years. it's one of those things that as a coach you know when you come to the plate that you're going to get hits. when we start piling runs up it makes my