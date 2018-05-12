Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri May 11 19:43:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 11 19:43:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 89. west southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "hi i'm steve, owner of sherrill's pest control and low around 68. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 89. west southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "hi i'm steve, owner of sherrill's pest control and low around 68. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 89. west southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 68. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. partly sunny, with a high near 89. west southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 3 to 6 mph. "hi i'm steve, owner of sherrill's pest control and insulation. we are a full service pest control for insects. we do liquid and heat low around 68. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and sherrill's pest control and insulation. we are a full "hi i'm steve, owner of sherrill's pest control and "hi i'm steve, owner of sherrill's pest control and
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Sun & clouds, with warm temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It