ISU ROTC Ceremony

ISU ROTC Ceremony

Posted: Fri May 11 19:38:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 11 19:38:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for ISU ROTC Ceremony

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of service. today the indiana state university r-o-t-c held a joint commissioning ceremony. organizers say it's similar to a graduation. 8 cadets, made the transition from an officer in training to a leader of soldiers. organizers of the event say it's a milestone moment of those cadets. [b15]isu rotc ceremony-sot vo 12:29:24,20 ramsamooj reyes/lt col "they work hard to get here, and we are proud that they are getting ready to go out and do even greater things." each cadet took an oath of office. members of the army and air force took part in the ceremony.
